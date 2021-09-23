Luxembourg:
UCITS And AIFs: Compliance By Luxembourg IFMs With Benchmark Regulation
23 September 2021
ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme
On 29 July 2021, the CSSF published the results of its review of
the Benchmark Regulation ("BMR")
compliance by Luxembourg IFMs (as benchmark users) (CSSF Press Release). The thematic review took
place from July to November 2020 and included six authorised
Luxembourg IFMs.
In its publication the CSSF reminds that (i) IFMs must implement
controls to ensure that benchmarks used are included in the ESMA
Register, (ii) they must have in place robust contingency plans to
set out the actions that they would take in the event that a
benchmark materially changes or ceases to be provided, including
defining alternative benchmarks when the original benchmark is no
longer available, and if the latter is not the case, an appropriate
decision and justification by the management body/governing body of
the IFM and (iii) the UCITS Prospectus must disclose whether the
benchmark is provided by an administrator included in the ESMA
Register and the benchmark contingency plans or indicate how
investors can access them.
