Luxembourg:
ALFI Online Conference: European Sustainable Fund Study 2021
Location: Virtual event
The Association of the Luxembourg fund industry (ALFI) will be
hosting a webinar on the latest developments in sustainable finance
in Europe on 16 June 2021.
The webinar will showcase the exponential growth of
sustainable funds across Europe and in Luxembourg in
particular, drilling down into the different categories of
sustainable/ESG funds, the type of asset classes which have been
successful in attracting net new money, and the respective
attractiveness of active and passive strategies.
