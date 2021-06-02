ARTICLE

Location: Virtual event

The Association of the Luxembourg fund industry (ALFI) will be hosting a webinar on the latest developments in sustainable finance in Europe on 16 June 2021.

The webinar will showcase the exponential growth of sustainable funds across Europe and in Luxembourg in particular, drilling down into the different categories of sustainable/ESG funds, the type of asset classes which have been successful in attracting net new money, and the respective attractiveness of active and passive strategies.

