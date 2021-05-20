ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

An overview in which our Banking and Finance Practice Group highlights EU, Dutch, Belgian, Luxembourg and Swiss law updates relevant for the financial regulatory sector which may be of interest to you.

This months edition includes:

Action required for financial holdings: authorisation or dispensation (the Netherlands)

Swiss Green Fintech Action Plan

New ESG-kid in town: Global loan market associations launch Social Loan Principles

Furthermore, to help you keep track of Dutch and EU legislation, the Financial Regulatory News Updates provides an overview of recent and upcoming effective dates.

Download pdf.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.