PE Funds: How To Bounce Back In A Sluggish Market

The year 2023 presented challenges for fundraising, as geopolitical tensions and high interest rates significantly impacted company valuations. However, if transactional activity picks up, our specialists believe that the market is expected to gradually stabilize.

Our funds specialist participated in an interview in French for Forbes LU where they cover:

What they think are the major trends in the private equity and funds market in 2024

The consequences for players in the market

How managers can bounce back

What they anticipate in the future

And more!

You can read the full article in French on the Forbes LU website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.