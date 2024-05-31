ARTICLE
31 May 2024

PE Funds: How To Bounce Back In A Sluggish Market

Loyens & Loeff

Contributor

The year 2023 presented challenges for fundraising, as geopolitical tensions and high interest rates significantly impacted company valuations.
The year 2023 presented challenges for fundraising, as geopolitical tensions and high interest rates significantly impacted company valuations. However, if transactional activity picks up, our specialists believe that the market is expected to gradually stabilize.

Our funds specialist participated in an interview in French for Forbes LU where they cover:

  • What they think are the major trends in the private equity and funds market in 2024
  • The consequences for players in the market
  • How managers can bounce back
  • What they anticipate in the future

And more!

You can read the full article in French on the Forbes LU website.

