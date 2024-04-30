In this 30-min webinar, our CMS experts: Aurélien Hollard and Benjamin Bada unravel the complexities of liquidity management applicable to investment funds.

In the context of retailisation of private funds, liquidity management assumes a pivotal role in mitigating liquidity risk and ensuring the smooth functioning of investment vehicles, specifically when delving into the use of liquidity management tools (LMTs) in (semi-)open ended funds.

If you want to learn more, watch the below video.

