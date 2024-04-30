Luxembourg:
WEBINAR REPLAY | Introduction To Liquidity Management For Investment Funds (Video)
30 April 2024
CMS Luxembourg
In this 30-min webinar, our CMS experts: Aurélien Hollard
and Benjamin Bada unravel the complexities of liquidity management
applicable to investment funds.
In the context of retailisation of private funds, liquidity
management assumes a pivotal role in mitigating liquidity risk and
ensuring the smooth functioning of investment vehicles,
specifically when delving into the use of liquidity management
tools (LMTs) in (semi-)open ended funds.
If you want to learn more, watch the below video.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter.
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
