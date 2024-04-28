We assisted Main Capital as their lead legal and tax counsel on the structuring and formation of Main Capital VIII and Main Foundation II, both set up as Dutch master funds with Dutch and Luxembourg feeders.

After a 6-months fundraising period Main Capital Partners successfully closed Main Capital VIII at EUR 1.9 billion and Main Foundation II at EUR 500 million investor commitments, thereby roughly doubling the size of their predecessor funds. Both funds were substantially over-subscribed and closed at their hard caps.

Our cross-border team of lawyers, tax advisers and civil law notaries advised Main Capital on the Dutch and Luxembourg tax, legal and regulatory aspects of this fundraise. It was a pleasure working hand-in-hand with the members of the Main team during the relatively short but intense fundraising period.

