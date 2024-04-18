On 26 March 2024, Directive (EU) 2024/927 (AIFMD II) amending the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive 2011/61/EU (AIFMD) and the Undertaking for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities Directive 2009/65/EC (UCITS Directive) was published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

EU Member States are required to transpose AIFMD II into national law by 16 April 2026. However, certain amendments relating to reporting obligations to competent authorities under Article 24 of AIFMD and Article 20a of the UCITS Directive will be subject to a transposition deadline of 16 April 2027 instead.

For a brief outline of the key features of AIFMD II, our recent blog post can be found here.

The final text of AIFMD II which was published in the Official Journal can be found here.

