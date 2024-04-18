European Union:
AIFMD II Published In The Official Journal Of The European Union
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On 26 March 2024, Directive (EU) 2024/927 (AIFMD
II) amending the Alternative Investment Fund Managers
Directive 2011/61/EU (AIFMD) and the Undertaking for
Collective Investment in Transferable Securities Directive
2009/65/EC (UCITS Directive) was published in the Official
Journal of the European Union.
EU Member States are required to transpose AIFMD II into
national law by 16 April 2026. However, certain amendments relating
to reporting obligations to competent authorities under Article 24
of AIFMD and Article 20a of the UCITS Directive will be subject to
a transposition deadline of 16 April 2027 instead.
For a brief outline of the key features of AIFMD II, our recent
blog post can be found here.
The final text of AIFMD II which was published in the Official
Journal can be found here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from European Union
Contemporary Trends In Corporate Banking
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC
With the ever-evolving global financial landscape, the rapid pace of technological advancements and high customer expectations, the future of corporate banking is set to undergo...
Cayman Islands Investment Funds Update Q1 2024
Carey Olsen
Our investment funds team outline the latest developments within the investment funds market in the Cayman Islands including the removal of the jurisdiction from the Financial Action Task Force...
Trading Standards: Application To Your Business
Appleby
The Trading Standards (Fair Trading) (Guernsey) Ordinance, 20231 (Ordinance) came into force last October and created a new statutory framework for consumer protection and fair trading in Guernsey.