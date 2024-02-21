ARTICLE

‘Digitalise your Business' is a new initiative that aims to support eligible enterprises in embracing digital transformation. It offers financing of up to €120,000 for hardware, software, and digital solutions, helping to elevate their business' efficiency, productivity and customer experience.

What can you invest in?

The eligible expenditure of this Grant Scheme supports eligible enterprises to procure:

1. An e-Commerce Website; or

2. Digital Solutions:

Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) and Custom Software

Hardware (such as Laptops, Docking Station, Port Replicator, Monitors, Tablets)

Analytical Tools (including necessary hardware and software)

Cyber Security systems

Cloud computing

Routers, switches and WIFI related equipment

Other hardware, software or Digital solutions

Installation including any training costs

Funding details

Maximum funding is €120,000 per investment

is €120,000 per investment Part-financing covers eligible expenditure up to 50% of the cost for investments in Malta and 60% in Gozo

of the cost for investments in Malta and in Gozo Includes an additional 7% flat rate to finance any indirect costs

Increased de minimis aid limit to €300,000 over three years (an increase of €100,000 compared to the previous rules)

Application deadline

Cut off dates are currently available from now until 28 June 2024, subject to availability of funds.

