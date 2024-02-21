‘Digitalise your Business' is a new initiative that aims to support eligible enterprises in embracing digital transformation. It offers financing of up to €120,000 for hardware, software, and digital solutions, helping to elevate their business' efficiency, productivity and customer experience.
What can you invest in?
The eligible expenditure of this Grant Scheme supports eligible enterprises to procure:
1. An e-Commerce Website; or
2. Digital Solutions:
- Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) and Custom Software
- Hardware (such as Laptops, Docking Station, Port Replicator, Monitors, Tablets)
- Analytical Tools (including necessary hardware and software)
- Cyber Security systems
- Cloud computing
- Routers, switches and WIFI related equipment
- Other hardware, software or Digital solutions
- Installation including any training costs
Funding details
- Maximum funding is €120,000 per investment
- Part-financing covers eligible expenditure up to 50% of the cost for investments in Malta and 60% in Gozo
- Includes an additional 7% flat rate to finance any indirect costs
- Increased de minimis aid limit to €300,000 over three years (an increase of €100,000 compared to the previous rules)
Application deadline
Cut off dates are currently available from now until 28 June 2024, subject to availability of funds.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.