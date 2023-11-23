This Guide provides a brief overview and gives general information relating to the law and procedures for the establishment and operation of investment funds in Bermuda. It has been prepared to assist parties interested in establishing an investment fund in Bermuda and to give a summary of the law and procedures relating to the establishment, operation and ongoing requirements under Bermuda law. It is not intended to be comprehensive but to provide an outline of the laws and regulations which we hope will be of use to our clients while deciding the type of structure that is appropriate for their business objectives.

1. INTRODUCTION

Over the years Bermuda has developed a highly regarded reputation and position as a substantive international financial centre with a strong focus on financial stability coupled with effective and efficient supervision and regulation for both local and international business. Through the efforts of the Government and highly skilled professionals from the legal, accounting and financial services fields and the oversight of the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA), Bermuda is committed to providing open, transparent regulatory frameworks and requirements, which are consistent with international best practice.

Underpinning the supervisory work programme is the BMA's risk-based philosophy which ensures that standards are appropriately calibrated to Bermuda's wholesale and domestic financial markets and that supervisory resources are applied to those firms which pose the greatest risk. The BMA's sensible and effective regulation of the investment industry provides suitable transparency and disclosure conditions which make Bermuda a globally respected jurisdiction. Further Bermuda has since the 1940s had legal requirements under its Exchange Control legislation to provide information on beneficial ownership of companies registered in Bermuda.

Bermuda is a tried and tested jurisdiction with a Government based on the Westminster system, with English common law and recourse to the Privy Council. Bermuda also has a specialist commercial division of the Supreme Court of Bermuda which offers a more bespoke service to commercial users of the courts. Bermuda therefore has specialist court rooms and specialist commercial judges with experience of all kinds of commercial disputes but particularly fund and insurance cases. Bermuda has adopted the English concept of “overriding objective” for commercial parties which is designed to ensure expeditious and proportionate justice. The commercial court has considered a wide range of fund disputes and most cases have been satisfactorily resolved at first instance with very few appeals to the Court of Appeal of Bermuda (which sits 4 times per year) and no investment fund appeals to the Privy Council.

Bermuda has access to capital and talent. It is the World's largest captive insurance centre and the third largest reinsurance market (after the USA and the UK) and more recently Bermuda has become globally the leading market for insurance linked securities (ILS). Furthermore, Bermuda has decades of experience in the banking, trust and asset management industries. As a consequence, Bermuda offers a deep talent pool of experienced and internationally trained professional service providers, which include fund administrators, asset managers, wealth managers, telecommunications providers, accountants, bankers and independent directors. Bermuda is a full service “one stop shop” jurisdiction enabling the Bermuda domiciled fund to be managed, administered, audited, listed and regulated all on the island. Bermuda's modern infrastructure enables clients to structure their funds so as to have all key players in one place allowing for streamlined daily operations and oversight.

Bermuda is a major centre in the international offshore investment funds industry with over US$2884.41 billion of fund assets domiciled in Bermuda and a strong stable of fund structures listed on the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) which was founded in 1971. As of September 30, 2023, 782 ILS in total were listed on BSX with an aggregate market issuance outstanding of $55.4 billion. Of the total ILS listings, 394 were vehicles providing catastrophic peril reinsurance coverage. The global issuance for that class was $41.6 billion, with BSX listed ILS vehicles providing catastrophic peril reinsurance coverage having an outstanding value of $38.1 billion representing approximately 92% of the global issuance.

Several larger Bermuda based funds are quoted on leading international stock exchanges such as the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Australian Stock Exchange, Singapore Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange. The BSX is a fully electronic trading, settlement and depositary exchange and the only offshore platform which is a full member of the World Federation of Exchanges and is recognised by the SEC of the USA, the Financial Conduct Authority and HMRC of the UK and the Canadian Ministry of Finance.

Other advantages to using Bermuda as a domicile for an investment fund and/or administration is that it has a convenient location and an advanced and robust infrastructure. Bermuda is one hour ahead of New York and 4 hours behind London and consequently ideally located for transatlantic business. It is less than a 2-hour flight to New York (with US preclearance in Bermuda) and 7 hours to London (with daily flights in the summer). Bermuda demonstrated its infrastructure resilience in 2014 when after sustaining a direct Category 3 hurricane hit on a Saturday morning the central business district was fully operational at 8.30 a.m. on the Monday morning.

BeesMont Law has historically provided a strong investment funds practice and continues to be able to assist clients with specialised advice regarding investment vehicles and innovative structures. Our team has experience with a range of investment products including, but not limited to, the following;

Establishing investment vehicles (including equity funds, bond funds, infrastructure funds, private funds, index funds, alternative investment funds and private equity funds)

Segregated Accounts structures (including incubators/start-ups, umbrella funds, master-feeder funds, separate account management and ILS strategies)

Mergers and acquisitions (including changes to fund domicile)

Initial public offerings (debt or equity issues)

Preparing and advising on disclosure and filing requirements of the BSX

Listings of investment funds on any Appointed Stock Exchange

Preparing and negotiating contractual documentation

Schemes of arrangement

Advising investment management companies/administrators on corporate governance/operational issues and drafting standard form agreements

2. BERMUDA MONETARY AUTHORITY

The BMA was established in 1969 under The Bermuda Monetary Authority Act 1969 and is managed by a Board of Directors, with a chairman and chief executive officer. The BMA is responsible for the supervision, regulation and inspection of financial institutions which includes banks, custodians, broker dealers, administrators and investment managers. The sophistication of the BMA as a regulator has been recognised as Bermuda has been selected in the first wave of non-EU countries to be assessed in respect to the EU's Solvency II Directive and Bermuda has achieved conditional status as a designated qualified jurisdiction by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners of the USA. The BMA is a full voting member of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions.

3. INVESTMENT FUNDS

The Investment Funds Act 2006, as amended (IFA) governs the authorisation or registration and regulation of investment funds.

The IFA broadly defines investment funds as:

“any arrangements with respect to property of any description, including money, the purpose or effect of which is to enable persons taking part in the arrangements to participate in or receive profits or income arising from the acquisition, holding, management or disposal of the property or sums paid out of such profits or income.”

Such arrangements are essentially pooled investment vehicles and the other features of investment funds falling within the IFA are that the participants (i.e. investors):-

(a) lack day to day control over the management of the fund's property (irrespective of whether there is a right to be consulted or give directions to management); and

their contributions and the profits or income out of which payments are to be made to them are pooled and/or the property is managed as a whole by or on behalf of the operator of the fund. A Bermuda domiciled investment fund (as defined) will be regulated under the IFA as either an open-ended investment fund or a closed-ended investment fund which are defined as follows: -

An ‘open-ended investment fund' means “an arrangement in which the participants are entitled to have their units redeemed in accordance with the fund's constitution and offering document at a price determined in accordance with such constitution and offering document”.

A ‘closed-ended investment fund' means “an arrangement in which the participants are not, at their election, entitled to have their units redeemed”.

The Investment Funds (Definition) Order 2019 (IFA Exclusion Order) issued by the Minister of Finance sets out the type of arrangements which are excluded from the IFA and includes arrangements operated otherwise than by way of business, arrangements where all of the participants are in the same group as the operator, arrangements which are holding entities under the Economic Substance Act 2018 (as amended), pension funds, joint ventures, insurers registered under the Insurance Act 1978, securitisation special purpose vehicles, debt issues and digital asset businesses licensed under the Digital Asset Business Act 2018.

There are various ways to structure and organise investment funds in Bermuda. The most popular form of investment fund vehicle in Bermuda is an exempted limited liability company incorporated as a “mutual fund company” (discussed below) pursuant to the Companies Act 1981, as amended (Companies Act). A mutual fund company is by its Memorandum of Association constitutionally an open-ended investment fund though it could in its Bye-laws restrict the ability of investors to redeem without Board approval which in effect renders it close-ended but because this restriction could be lifted by the Board it falls within the ambit of regulation by the BMA as either an authorised or registered fund.

Other investment fund vehicles include:

(i) Unit trust schemes (preferred by Japanese investors)

(ii) Limited partnerships (useful for private equity funds)

(iii) Closed-ended funds

It is also now possible to establish an investment fund as a LLC, which is a hybrid entity that includes features of both limited companies and partnerships. Similar to both companies and partnerships that so elect, LLCs have a legal existence separate and distinct from its owners, commonly referred to as members. As is the case with shareholders in a limited company, LLC members, are generally not personally liable for financial obligations of the LLC. Consistent with partnerships, LLCs are governed by contractual agreement amongst the members. However, any LLC member may participate in the day to day management and operations of the LLC without losing the liability protection offered by this structure. The LLC structure is well known investment vehicle and the Bermuda LLC legislation is modelled on the LLC legislation in Delaware, USA.

The IFA prohibits the operation of an investment fund in Bermuda unless it is:-

authorised as an Institutional, Administered or Standard fund (Authorised Funds); or

registered as either a Professional Class A fund or Professional Class B fund (Professional Funds); or

registered as a Private fund (Private Funds).

Professional Funds and Private Funds are collectively referred to herein as Registered Funds.

Broadly, with an Authorised Fund regime, the IFA controls the regulatory disclosure, content of offering documents and responsibilities of service providers. Whereas with a Registered Fund the IFA imposes certain filings and service provider requirements.

For ease of reference a flow chart is provided in Schedule I.

