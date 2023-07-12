ARTICLE

A new Bill 8183 was deposited at the end of March 2023 with the Luxembourg Parliament with the aim to improve and modernise the Luxembourg toolbox relating to investment funds by proposing certain targeted amendments to the following Luxembourg laws:

Law of 15 June 2004 on the investment company in risk capital (" SICAR Law "),

"), Law of 13 July 2007 on specialised investment funds (" SIF Law "),

"), Law of 17 December 2010 on undertakings for collective investment (" UCI Law "),

"), Law of 12 July 2013 on alternative investment fund managers (" AIFM Law "), and

"), and Law of 23 July 2016 on reserved alternative investment funds ("RAIF Law").

