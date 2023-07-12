On 16 March 2023, the CSSF updated its FAQ on CBDF notification procedures.
In this update, the CSSF clarifies the following points:
- distinction between voluntary and non-voluntary cross-border marketing de-notifications for undertakings for collective investment in transferable securities ("UCITS") and alternative investment funds ("AIFs") and conditions to be complied with in both cases;
- (pre-)marketing notification and de-notification procedures by Luxembourg alternative investment fund managers ("AIFMs"), which are exclusively available through the eDesk Portal.
