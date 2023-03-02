ARTICLE

Netherlands: The Dutch Government Has Earmarked A Final Sum Of 397 Million Euros For Five National Growth Fund Projects

The National Growth Fund finances projects that contribute to sustainable economic growth in the Netherlands. For five projects, the cabinet will definitively allocate 397 million euros. Two of these projects will also receive a conditional contribution of a total of 80 million euros.

