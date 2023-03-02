The National Growth Fund finances projects that contribute to sustainable economic growth in the Netherlands. For five projects, the cabinet will definitively allocate 397 million euros. Two of these projects will also receive a conditional contribution of a total of 80 million euros.
This concerns the following projects:
- An amount of 135 million euros has been earmarked for the Water Technology Growth Plan. The investment is intended for the development and application of new technology for the availability of (clean) water.
- For the realization of a health data infrastructure for research and innovation, in particular the bundling and reuse of Dutch knowledge in the field of health, the government is allocating 47 million euros.
- The DMI (formerly DEMS) project focuses on the construction of a digital infrastructure for sharing and using data for mobility innovation and smart, sustainable urbanisation. The government has allocated 85 million euros for this.
- An amount of 60 million euros has been allocated for the Future-proof Living Environment project, which involves projects in the field of digitisation, sustainable quay walls and facades, new renovation techniques, sustainable housing and biobased construction. In addition, an amount of 40 million euros has been awarded conditionally.
- The NL2120 project, the green earning capacity, will receive 70 million euros. In addition, 40 million euros has been conditionally awarded to this project aimed at natural solutions in the field of land use, soil and water management.
