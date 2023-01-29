ARTICLE

BVI Webinar Series: Key Developments Affecting BVI Companies

Session 4: Practical Tips for BVI Finance Transactions

In this 4th session of our ongoing webinar series, BVI Counsel Rachael Pape discusses the use of BVI entities in cross-border finance transactions, including registration of security, guarantees, conditions precedent and other key considerations applicable to BVI entities.

