ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Uzbekistan

Could A Thumbs-Up Emoji Be Legally Binding In South Africa? Barnard Inc. In a precedent-setting decision, a Canadian court determined that the common "thumbs-up" emoji (or emoticon) carries the same weight as a signature...

Filing Annual Returns In Nigeria: Implication Of Non-compliance Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) Every business, private limited company, and trustee organisation in Nigeria is required to file annual returns on a yearly basis. To do so, they must complete the prescribed form, submit...

The Importance Of Contracts For Small Companies S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. In the normal course of business, legally enforceable contracts are pivotal to the success of a company. The Black's Law Dictionary defines a contract as an agreement between two...

Investment Guide: Doing Business In Nigeria Alliance Law Firm With immense growth in technology and globalization, cross-border investments have taken prime positions in global economies.

Current Procedure For Company Registration In Nigeria Resolution Law Firm Primarily, the Corporate Affairs Commission is given the responsibility of registering companies in Nigeria.