The January-March 2023 issue of Asia Franchise & Business Opportunities magazine features an article by two franchising specialists in Tilleke & Gibbins' Bangkok office. Written by Alan Adcock, partner, and Sher Hann Chua, consultant, the article provides a summary of the legislative developments of 2022 most relevant to franchisors and franchisees.

The update looks especially at amendments to Thailand's unfair trade practices in franchising, as well as the far-reaching Personal Data Protection Act, which is reshaping the way businesses-including franchises-are handling the personal data of customers, partners, and employees.

The article is accompanied by a Chinese-language summary of the developments.

The full article can be read online in the January-March 2023 issue of Asia Franchise & Business Opportunities.

