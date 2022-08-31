On August 16, Tilleke & Gibbins collaborated with Eiger in Taiwan to host a webinar on franchising law in Taiwan and Thailand. The webinar aimed to help international brand owners better understand the legal landscape of both jurisdictions.

The Thailand section was presented by Alan Adcock, partner, and Sher Hann Chua, consultant, both from the firm's intellectual property group in Bangkok, while Eiger provded the perspective from Taiwan. hey provided a comprehensive summary of the following key considerations:

Legislative framework for franchises in Taiwan

Legislative framework for franchises in Thailand

Comparison of key regulations – similarities and differences

Enforcement of foreign arbitral awards in franchise agreements, including case studies

Five common pitfalls facing franchises

Two webinar sessions were conducted to accommodate companies in different parts of the world. A full recording of the webinar is available below.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.