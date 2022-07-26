ARTICLE

The Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers "On approval of the administrative regulations for the provision of public services for the state registration of a franchise agreement" No.346 dated June 24, 2022 (the "Resolution No.346") adopted a simplified electronic procedure for state registration of a franchise agreement through the Unified portal of interactive public services (the "Portal") or in the public service centers.

The administrative regulation establishes the procedure for direct appeal to public service centers or through the Portal. This regulation includes the circumstances of making changes and additions to franchise agreements, as well as the procedure for maintaining a unified state register for the state registration of a franchise agreement.

The state registration of the franchise agreement, as well as the introduction of amendments and adjustments to it, is realized in the public service centers through an automated system of state registration and registration of business entities.

