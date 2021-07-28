Client questions:

We are Korean Franchise company and we are about to have our franchise partner in Vietnam. We would like to apply franchise registration. Could you please let me know what i need to prepare for application and get me quotation for this service. Thanks.

ASL LAW's Advice

Dear S___,

Thanks for your email concerning the subject matter. As the leading Vietnam law firm in the field of franchise, we are capable of assisting you with handling franchising agreement. We hope to build up a long-term business relationship with your group in the next time.

Regarding your enquiries, we would like to advise you procedure and our fee schedule in relation to franchise recording in Vietnam as follows:

1.1 Scope of Work

We could help you review your franchise and record the franchise agreement with Vietnamese Authority. The franchisors from abroad have to franchise registration in Vietnam with Ministry of Industry and Trade.

In franchising registration in Vietnam, we support clients in preparing and submitting documents at Vietnam Ministry of Industry and Trade. The necessary documents and timeframe for registration are described in the following table:

Check list of required documents 1. The Power of attorney of franchisor 2. The application for franchising registration (Vietnamese version) 3. The written description of franchise registration 4. The business registration certificate 5. The copy of the industrial property right protection: trademark, copyright, patent (if available) 6. The approval letter of the primary franchise's permission of franchise (in case franchisor is the secondary franchisor) 7. The latest financial report that has been audited 8. Franchise Agreement

1.2 Our Fee of recording franchise in Vietnam

Our fees are as follows:

Reviewing the franchise agreement, if required:

Recording the franchise agreement at Vietnam authority:

If you agree, please send us the official instruction. We do hope that the above-mentioned advice will be useful for you.

