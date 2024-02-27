Business globalization, trade expansion and the growth of multinational group have led to a rise in the mobility of managers, specialists and trainee employees. In this article, we focus on a specific group of intra-corporate transferees: non-EU employees assigned to a French subsidiary of their foreign-based parent company. In such cases, the Talent Passport is an option that can facilitate the immigration process.

The Talent Passport residence permit for "Salarié en Mission" is designed to foreigners hired under a French employment contract by the French company where their assignment takes place. This company should be part of the same corporate group.

1) Eligibility requirements:

Employee on assignment working for a company located outside France must meet the following conditions:

Hold an employment contract with the subsidiary in France;

This employment contract must guarantee an annual gross salary of at least 1.8 times the statutory national minimum wage (SMIC) (EUR 37,739.52 as of May 1st, 2023);

Have been employed for at least 3 months within the same group before the assignment to the French subsidiary, with a minimum salary equal to 1.8 times SMIC.

For example, a Thai company has established a subsidiary in France with the intention of transferring their employees for business expansion and local staff training. These employees have worked for the Thai company for 6 months and are entering into employment contracts with the French subsidiary offering an annual gross salary of €40,000. In such a scenario, they will qualify for the Talent Passport – Employees on Assignment.

2) Advantages:

The Talent Passport – Employee on Assignment residence permit is valid for the entire duration of the assignment, up to 4 years, and can be renewed. Essentially, it serves as a work and residence permit for the assignment in France.

Through the simplified accompanying family procedure, it also facilitates the process for dependent family members. The spouse and children under 18 can obtain residence rights, as well as free access to education, healthcare, and employment, for a duration equal to the remaining validity period of the main applicant's residence permit.

3) Application process:

The Talent Passport is a 2-steps process. First, a long-stay visa application must be filed at the French consular authorities of the main applicant's place of residence. This visa allows the applicant to do his landing in France and file the application at the competent local Prefecture for obtaining a definitive residence card.

In such case, applications must be submitted within three (3) months before the expiration of the residence card.

At the end of the day, we understand that often immigration can be an overwhelming and daunting experience. Whether you are retiring abroad, starting a business, or looking to obtain a second citizenship, the French Talent Passport program offers a wide range of benefits that may suit your needs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.