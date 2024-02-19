1. CASE LAW UPDATE

1.1. Case law reversal: unfair evidence admissible under certain conditions

Cass. Soc., November 8, 2023, no. 20-20.648/21-11.330: In a reversal of case law, the Cour de cassation accepts that evidence obtained unfairly is admissible before a judge, provided that it is essential to the exercise of the right to evidence and does not disproportionately infringe the fundamental rights of the opposing party, such as the right to privacy.

Evidence is considered "unfair" when it is obtained without a person's knowledge or through maneuvers or stratagems.

The Cour de cassation recently accepted the admissibility of evidence deemed "illicit," provided that it is necessary for the right to evidence and that the infringement of fundamental rights is proportionate to the aim pursued (Cass. Soc., September 30, 2020, n°19-12.058).

The Cour de cassation completed this evolution by ruling that the production of unfair evidence is admissible, considering that the right to evidence can "justify the production of elements that may infringe other rights, provided that such production is indispensable to its exercise and that the infringement is strictly proportionate to the aim pursued."

1.2. The requirement of good faith for whistleblowers is not satisfied if an employee does not substantiate his or her accusations

CE, December 8, 2023, no. 435266: To benefit from the protection afforded to whistleblowers, an employee must do so in good faith. This is not the case for an employee who makes serious accusations in general terms against his or her former superior and who conducts a smear campaign against him or her without wishing or being able to substantiate his or her claims with factual information.

2. LEGISLATIVE NEWS

2.1. Immigration Law

On December 19, 2023, Parliament passed a bill to control immigration and improve integration. This text was the subject of several referrals to the Constitutional Council, which handed down its decision on January 25, 2024. Many articles of the law were declared totally or partially unconstitutional, but the rest of the law was validated and published on January 26, 2024.

Provisions declared contrary to the Constitution: Migration quotas set by Parliament, and Compulsory fingerprinting and photography in the event of refusal by a foreigner in an irregular situation.

A number of provisions were censured as being adopted under a procedure contrary to the Constitution.

The new law simplifies the procedures for processing visa applications and possible appeals, strengthens the possibilities for returning foreigners in irregular situations, and includes provisions for better integration of foreigners who have obtained visas. Replacement of three "talent passport" residence permits by a single residence permit called "qualified employee-talent" for a maximum period of four years. Residence permits for people wishing to set up businesses or invest in France will be merged into a single multi-annual residence permit marked "talent-project holder" and valid for up to four years.

2.2. The formalities for employers offering open-ended contracts to employees at the end of fixed term contracts are specified

Decree no. 2023-1307 of December 28, 2023 – Order January 3, 2024, NOR: MTRD2335570A JO January 10.

Since January 1, 2024, employers that offer employees permanent contracts at the end of their fixed term or temporary contracts must comply with a specific procedure. The offer must be made in writing before the end of the contract, and an employee must be given a reasonable period in which to consider it. If the employee refuses this proposal, the employer must inform France Travail within one month.

The decree specifies that the employee's refusal must be notified by electronic means via a dedicated platform accessible from the France Travail operator's website.

Originally published on January 2024

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.