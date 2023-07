ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from France

Section 431 Election – What Is It And Should I Sign It? PDT Solicitors In short, you are at risk of an income tax liability if you sell shares which you acquired by reason of, or which are in some way connected to, your employment. However, if you have made a Section 431 election...

Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive (ATAD 3) – The End Of Shell Entities Oxford Tax Solutions The European Commission on 22nd December 2021 has issued a proposal to prevent the misuse of shell entities for tax purposes (as a proposed EU directive – "ATAD 3").

Tax Regime For Investors In Turkiye GRATA International For foreign investors, Türkiye has always been a desirable country, ripe for lucrative investments in its industry, agriculture, real – estate and technology and textile markets.

Italy 7% Flat Tax For Pensioners Boccadutri International Law Firm In Italy, it is possible to take advantage of a 7% flat tax if you move to a small location in southern Italy.

GBCI 2022: Business Complexity In North America TMF Group BV Insights from the GBCI can help investors pick and manage their target markets with greater confidence. Those jurisdictions that are perceived to be the most complex...