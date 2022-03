ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Criminal Law from France

Letters Of Request From Foreign Courts: High Court Orders Disclosure To Assist Canadian Civil Fraud Action Herbert Smith Freehills The High Court has acceded to a letter of request (LOR) from a Canadian court to order a number of banks to disclose documents for use in Canadian proceedings,...

Privacy And Suspect Rights - UK Supreme Court Confirms An Individual's Right To Privacy When Under Criminal Investigation Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP In a recent judgment (Bloomberg LP v ZXC [2022] UKSC 5), the UK Supreme Court confirmed that suspects subject to a criminal investigation are entitled, as a general rule...

Anti-Bribery And Corruption Appleby To combat bribery and corruption, Jersey has enacted domestic legislation known as the Corruption (Jersey) Law 2006 (the Corruption Law), which came into force in March 2007.

A Guide To Account Freezing Orders And Account Forfeiture Orders Withers LLP Account Freezing Orders (AFrO's) and Account Forfeiture Orders (AFO's) are wide reaching and can, if granted, significantly impact a party with assets in the UK and the world.

HMRC's FIS Hits Bingo! A Cause For Celebration? BCL Solicitors LLP HMRC recently celebrated the achievement of its Fraud and Investigation Service (FIS) in recovering £218m in 2020-2021, taking its total haul during its five years of operation to over £1bn.