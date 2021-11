ARTICLE

Cette obligation s'applique aux distributeurs selon certaines conditions de seuils de surface de vente ou de chiffre d'affaires, et uniquement pour certains produits (par exemple, les équipements électriques et électroniques, et, à partir du 1 er janvier 2022, les éléments d'ameublement).

The European Climate Law And The "Fit For 55" Package ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme Regulation (EU) 2021/1119 or the "European Climate Law", a landmark text writing into law the EU's commitment to reaching climate neutrality by 2050, entered into force on 29 July 2021.

Questions For The International Comparative Legal Guide To Environment Law And Climate Change Law 2011, Luxembourg Chapter KLEYR GRASSO ASSOCIES In 1999, the Luxembourg government endorsed a National Plan for Sustainable Development, which is the legislative framework for environmental issues and a policy of sustainable development.

SFDR Update ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme In a letter dated 8 July 2021 , the EU Commission indicated that it will defer the application date of the SFDR level 2 Regulatory Technical Standards ("RTS") by six months from 1 January 2022 to 1 July 2022.

Environmental Labels, Greenwashing, And Ecocide Tackled By France's New Climate Law Jones Day On August 22, 2021, the French Parliament adopted the Climate and Resilience Law ("2021 Climate Law"). In aiming to accelerate the transition to a carbon-neutral and more resilient society, ...

Greening Finance: Getting The UK Show On The Road(map) Morrison & Foerster LLP A Roadmap to Sustainable Investing (the "Roadmap"), which represents Phase 1 of the UK government's 2019 Green Finance Strategy.