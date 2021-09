ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Environment from France

ESG: Green Bond Principles Updated Matheson The much-anticipated 2021 edition of the Green Bond PrinciplesOpens in new window ("GBP") has now been released by the International Capital Market Association

It's Back: The Environment Bill – Report Stage And Third Reading Winckworth Sherwood For years, the UK's environmental law and policies were guided and monitored by the European Union. Brexit is the driver for redrawing the environmental framework after decades of...

Environmental Criminal Justice: Issuance Of A Circular On France's Criminal Policy Soulier Avocats As people's awareness of global warming is growing and the struggle to preserve the environment and biodiversity is intensifying, the French Minister of Justice has adopted a circular setting...

Dutch Court Rules In Climate Case: Royal Dutch Shell V Friends Of The Earth Netherlands And Others Loyens & Loeff On 27 May 2021 the Hague District Court (the Court) ordered Royal Dutch Shell (Shell), both directly and via its group companies, to limit its CO2 emissions by at least net 45% at end 2030, relative to 2019 levels.

The "E" In ESG As The Focus Of Recent Regulatory Initiatives Ganado Advocates Prior to delving into Environment Social Governance (ESG) it is first important to understand the difference between Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and ESG as they are often being confused and used interchangeably.