ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Il a, par ailleurs, été jugé que le dessin et modèle contesté et le dessin et modèle antérieur dégageaient une impression d'ensemble similaire : les deux dessins en cause montrent un lavabo posé sur un meuble rectangulaire comprenant deux ou trois panneaux avant, un comptoir mince et des bords en forme de cadre. Il existe certaines différences, mais elles ne suffisent pas à compenser l'impression générale similaire.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from European Union

Supreme Court Decision Today Means Most Existing UK Litigation Funding Agreements Likely To Be Unenforceable Herbert Smith Freehills In a judgment handed down this morning, the Supreme Court has held that litigation funding agreements with third parties who play no part in the conduct of litigation, but who are to be paid...

UK Supreme Court: Litigation Funding Agreements Are Damages-Based Agreements Cooley LLP On 26 July 2023, the UK Supreme Court handed down a judgment that will cause serious disruption (at least in the short term) to the litigation funding market.

AI Hallucinations: Fact Vs Fiction Withers LLP Generative artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT are being increasingly used by employees for work purposes, whether that is with or without employer knowledge.

Causation In Professional Negligence Claims Myerson Solicitors LLP The importance of factual evidence in demonstrating causation, even where there is an admission of negligence, was emphasised in the case of Beattie Passive Norse Ltd & Another v Canham Consulting Ltd...

Summary Of The Party Wall Act From A Legal Perspective Thomson Snell & Passmore As pointed out by the Pyramus & Thisbe Society, a Party Wall dispute can, for the very wealthy, end up at the Supreme Court. As legal advisors to many listed property owners...