ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from France

Key Supreme Court Insolvency Ruling Clarifies Stance On Creditor Duties Herbert Smith Freehills A much-anticipated Supreme Court judgment has confirmed the position as to when directors owe obligations to consider the interests of creditors, dismissing an appeal against the Court of Appeal decision in this case: BTI v Sequana [2022] UKSC 25.

Do Judges Believe Witnesses? Weightmans In a criminal trial it is the jury which decides who is telling the truth and who is not. By contrast, unlike in the United States where criminal and civil cases are both heard by a jury,...

Injunctions Against "Persons Unknown" – Uncertainty Ahead Cooley LLP Injunctions against "persons unknown" have increased in popularity in recent years; however, the judgment in MBR Acres Ltd and others v McGivern [2022] EWHC 2072 has cast doubt on how useful these injunctions will be in future.

Private Client Brew: The Supreme Court Decision In Guest v Guest (Video) Gatehouse Chambers In this Brew, Edward Rowntree dissects and discusses the highly anticipated Supreme Court decision in Guest v Guest.

In Your Court: Offshore Dispute Resolution Review - October 2022 Ogier As the macro-environment continues to be volatile and we see growing economic instability across the globe, we can expect to see an accompanying rise