Grant Thornton Société d’Avocats
Most Read: Contributor France, July 2023
France:
La Minute Prix De Transfert (Video)
22 March 2024
Grant Thornton Société d’Avocats
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Episode 1
Découvrez en vidéo les nouveautés 2024 en
matière de documentation et de contrôle fiscal.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from France
The CGT 60 Day Rule Explained
Gerald Edelman
If you're disposing of a residential property in the UK that isn't your main home, it's crucial you understand and comply with the government's 60-day reporting rule for Capital Gains Tax (CGT).
Pension Tax Planning
Gerald Edelman
Pension funds are broadly free of UK tax on their capital gains and investment income. When you take the benefits, up to a quarter of the fund is normally...
Tax Planning Guide – 2024
Thomson Snell & Passmore
It is only natural to want to make sure that, whatever the future may bring, your finances are in the best
possible position. Early, effective and efficient tax planning is a key step in achieving...