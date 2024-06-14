IP Recordals: From Stumbling Blocks to Stepping Stones

From organizational restructures to simple changes of address, your IP rights must be kept up to date as your business evolves if you are to ensure they remain valid and enforceable. Max Hubner, Senior Business Development Executive – Trademark Services, outlines the importance of a proactive IP recordals strategy and explains how and where to start.

As we mentioned in our previous article on trademark auditing, proactive IP rights maintenance is pivotal to the success of any trademark portfolio management program. If patent, trademark, and design registrations are not updated as your business changes, you may discover that they are not valid when you need them most, such as during enforcement, licensing, or merger and acquisition (M&A) activities.

Creating Your IP Recordals Strategy

When do IP rights need to be updated?

From business mergers to brand acquisitions, corporate restructures or simple changes of address, a wide range of major and minor business events can trigger the need for IP records to be updated. At each trigger point, IP recordals will need to be filed at each jurisdiction's respective patent and trademark office to maintain your rights effectively.

Why do IP rights need to be updated?

The IP records held by each relevant patent and trademark office are vital to your ability to enforce your rights. If your business name or address changes or you acquire a new brand portfolio, those records need to be updated to reflect the correct ownership details. If they are not, you could face difficulties proving you own those rights. Considering that the cost for the latter can be substantial, updating IP recordals proactively is evidently worth the investment.

When should you update IP rights?

In the pressure to complete M&A deals or organizational changes, it's easy to overlook the need to update your IP portfolio. In addition, not all businesses have the necessary resources or budget to file and manage the IP recordals process in-house.

However, if IP recordals are not filed or completed in a timely manner, the information that patent and trademark offices hold about your IP records will soon become out of date. A wrong party listed as the IP owner or discrepancies in the owner/address information may sound easy to correct, but the more time that passes or the more complex the chain of title, the harder it will become to establish your ownership rights.

Four major stumbling blocks to IP rights maintenance—and how to overcome them