10 June 2024

Congrès C.U.R.I.E. 2024 À Marseille

Novagraaf Group

Le Congrès C.U.R.I.E. 2024 se tiendra à Marseille du 10 au 12 juin, réunissant 600 participants pour trois jours d'information, de formation et d'échanges sur les dernières avancées et pratiques dans le domaine de la recherche et de l'innovation.

Le Congrès C.U.R.I.E. est une plateforme exceptionnelle pour enrichir les connaissances, partager les expériences et renforcer les réseaux professionnels des participants.

C'est un rendez-vous incontournable pour les acteurs de la recherche et de l'innovation. Notre département Brevets - Chimie et Sciences du vivant y participera activement.

Novagraaf Group
