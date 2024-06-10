Congrès C.U.R.I.E. 2024 À Marseille

Novagraaf has been helping iconic brands and innovative organisations drive competitive advantage through intellectual property (IP) for more than 130 years. One of Europe’s leading IP consulting groups, Novagraaf specialises in the protection and global management of IP rights, including trademarks, patents, designs, domain names and copyright. Part of the Questel group, Novagraaf has 18 offices worldwide and a network of more than 330 IP attorneys and support specialists.
Le Congrès C.U.R.I.E. 2024 se tiendra à Marseille
du 10 au 12 juin, réunissant 600 participants pour trois
jours d'information, de formation et d'échanges sur
les dernières avancées et pratiques dans le domaine
de la recherche et de l'innovation.
Le Congrès C.U.R.I.E. est une plateforme exceptionnelle
pour enrichir les connaissances, partager les expériences et
renforcer les réseaux professionnels des participants.
C'est un rendez-vous incontournable pour les acteurs de la
recherche et de l'innovation. Notre département Brevets
- Chimie et Sciences du vivant y participera activement.
