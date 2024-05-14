ARTICLE
14 May 2024

Navigating Post-COVID Challenges: Streamlining In-House Processes For Enhanced Efficiency And Collaboration

Q
Questel
Contributor
Questel logo
Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.
Explore
(Re)watch our on-demand webinar as we delve into the challenges corporations encounter in reintegrating employees post-COVID.
Worldwide Intellectual Property
Photo of Questel &nbsp
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

(Re)watch our on-demand webinar as we delve into the challenges corporations encounter in reintegrating employees post-COVID.

We explore the relentless cycle faced by in-house teams, especially paralegals, as they navigate onboarding, training, and the pursuit of efficiency. Discover strategies to thrive in a competitive landscape where production units strive to rapidly deliver superior products and services to market.

During the session, we explore:
- How we can seamlessly collaborate as an extension of a team.
- Strategies to standardize processes, eliminating the need for disruptive changes to workflows.
- The importance of integrating and collaborating not only with internal stakeholders but also other vendors.

Navigating Post-COVID Challenges: Streamlining In-House Processes for Enhanced Efficiency and Collaboration

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Questel &nbsp
Questel  
ARTICLE
14 May 2024

Navigating Post-COVID Challenges: Streamlining In-House Processes For Enhanced Efficiency And Collaboration

Worldwide Intellectual Property
Contributor
Questel logo
Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More