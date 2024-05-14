ARTICLE
14 May 2024

[Blog] En matière de marques, mieux vaut faire preuve d'humilité….

La marque ELEVÉ n°1744146 déposée pour des services de restauration a en effet été rejetée par l'EUIPO pour défaut de caractère distinctif.
La marque ELEVÉ n°1744146 déposée pour des services de restauration a en effet été rejetée par l'EUIPO pour défaut de caractère distinctif. L'examinateur considère en effet que ce terme est pourvu d'un caractère laudatif qui sera immédiatement perçu par le consommateur français.

Ce dernier aurait également pu croire qu'il mangerait en hauteur…(Décision du 6 mai 2024)

