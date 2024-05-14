Novagraaf has been helping iconic brands and innovative organisations drive competitive advantage through intellectual property (IP) for more than 130 years. One of Europe’s leading IP consulting groups, Novagraaf specialises in the protection and global management of IP rights, including trademarks, patents, designs, domain names and copyright. Part of the Questel group, Novagraaf has 18 offices worldwide and a network of more than 330 IP attorneys and support specialists.
La marque ELEVÉ n°1744146
déposée pour des services de restauration a en effet
été rejetée par l'EUIPO pour
défaut de caractère distinctif. L'examinateur
considère en effet que ce terme est pourvu d'un
caractère laudatif qui sera immédiatement
perçu par le consommateur français.
Ce dernier aurait également pu croire qu'il
mangerait en hauteur…(Décision du 6 mai 2024)
[Blog] En matière de marques, mieux vaut faire preuve d'humilité….
European UnionIntellectual Property
