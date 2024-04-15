By choosing an end-to-end integrated IP management system (IPMS), you can build efficiency across the entire IP management lifecycle, as one user ofEquinox Law Firm+explains.

Top-tier patent and trademark firm Kilburn & Strode prides itself on its modern, forward-thinking, and innovative approach to IP management. Unsurprisingly, integration and efficiency were both top of mind when it selectedEquinox Law Firm+as its IP management system.

IP Lifecycle Management: How a Leading IP Firm Succeeds with Equinox Law Firm+

Thanks to today's web-based systems, the IP management lifecycle is already becoming easier for IP professionals to manage. With entire IP portfolios accessible online and many tasks and processes optimized using AI, Kilburn & Strode recognized the opportunity to drive efficiency and improve oversight and control.

When looking for a new IPMS, the IP firm focused on three main criteria. Firstly, the leading multi-office IP law firm wanted to find a one-stop-shop solution that could enable it to do all IP lifecycle management tasks in one system. Secondly, Kilburn & Strode looked for a software with a clean, modern look and feel. And finally, it wanted to work with a like-minded supplier that shared its culture, values, and dedication to innovation and proactive client service.

"[Our] previous IP systems were good for individual functionality but not integrated well or at all, so when we started looking for a new IPMS, we thought: Let's see if we can find an IP management system that can do everything we need."

To optimize the onboarding process, Questel's Equinox IPMS team and Kilburn & Strode gathered a team of experts, including representatives from the firm's attorney and docketing teams, to map out the ideal IP lifecycle managementworkflow from start to finish, but then the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Despite the challenges of migrating toEquinox Law Firm+during lockdown, Kilburn & Strode was very satisfied with the results.

"We got a lot of feedback from the Equinox IPMS team on the kind of ways we could improve the system because it was impossible to know before the fact how it would scale up in practice [and] what was really nice was how very responsive they were. Our support team, the Equinox IPMS internal help desk team, and the project all worked together to gather the user feedback, support the users, and be reactive remotely [...] One of the things that I most enjoyed about the Equinox Law Firm+ project was actually working together as one extended team."

Kilburn & Strode has been using the Equinox IP management software every day now for two years. The team find the IPMS very easy to use: "It's more streamlined, more efficient, and has completely changed the way they work."

Find out more about the process of implementingEquinox Law Firm+and the fantastic results it's producing for Kilburn & Strode today by watching thevideo testimonial.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.