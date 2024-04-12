Francesco Bonini of Studio Bonini in Vicenza, Italy explains why he selected Questel's Markify trademark search tool to support his law firm and clients. Q: What led you to choose Questel as your trademark search tool provider? A: I have known Questel for 25 years. Then, in 2019, I met Markify founder Benoit Fallenius and was intrigued by the Clearance & Watch Platform's innovative approach to using algorithms. I chose Questel as a trusted partner because it has always been a solid company with strong leadership in technology, thanks to continuous investment in databases and research and development of its systems. Being part of a pilot project and having a company like Questel behind me definitely gave me the push to discover a new way of conducting searches on a platform and to date—after five years—I can say that I am very satisfied. Q: What is the biggest benefit of using our Markify trademark search tool? A: The quality of their algorithms compared to other search platforms on the market for search and watches. The Markify trademark search tool selects and detects more quality results that can be very useful for our end customer. It also provides results that are not directly conflicting, but results that bring completeness in my research to share with my clients.

Q: What are your favorite features of our Markify trademark search tool; what makes it great? A: I could say watches because they are managed in an intuitive way; they are well characterized and produced in a format that can be shared directly with the customer. Other elements that distinguish the Markify trademark search tool are the flexibility to create reports in different formats, the relative link with the national office, and the promptness of the results that allow for pre-litigation rather than outright opposition. Q: How has the Markify trademark search tool alleviated the administrative burden on your team? A: The Markify trademark search toolhas optimized the internal workflow, especially with watches, by providing more options in grouping results, as well as the great advantage of weekly instead of daily reports. As far as searches are concerned, the automated search is fast and highly intuitive. It is a user-friendly system that does not require much initial learning effort. Q: How has been the level of care from the trademark search tool customer service team? A: The level of support is very high because the team is young and experienced and ready to absorb all the new developments in technology to improve the platform day by day and make it more adapted to the needs of the end customer. What I really appreciate is that my input is always very welcomed and elaborated. Q: What sets the Markify trademark search tool apart from our competitors? A: The flexibility and the quality of the algorithms both in verbal and figurative parts, as well as the ability to detect relevant results with basic inputs.

