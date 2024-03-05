Navigate through the intricacies of trademark searches with ease, learn how to leverage databases effectively and explore diverse search options through:

Expert techniques for crafting a winning search strategy using cutting-edge tools.

The pivotal role of human involvement in refining your search tactics.

Common pitfalls to avoid when formulating your strategy.

Unlocking the full potential of your trademark searches with Markify.

Exclusive insights from a leading law firm on maximizing search efforts.

Discover the nuances of similarity and gain clarity on what constitutes a strong search strategy with real-world examples on similar results, illustrated by our expert, An-Sofie Vandelanotte, Deputy Team Leader Searches at Brandstock.

But remember, it's not just about algorithms—know when to trust human expertise!

Conducting prior searches are crucial to prevent legal risks and protect your IP assets accurately, but ultimately for trademark expansion within several countries: "Crafting a robust search strategy is imperative for global trademark expansion. Conducting thorough searches in target countries can be a game-changer." — Anne-Constance Lacoste, EU Trademark & Design Attorney at Novagraaf Belgium.

