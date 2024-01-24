Handling a Brand Project Made Simple, Thanks to Equinox Brand Proposal

Discover how Equinox Brand Proposal can help you to manage your design and trademark projects.

Handling a brand project from A to Z is not easy, a lot of teams is involved, the scope of the search is not always clear, managing documents may be a hurdle... It leads to a loss of time, energy, document, and so you can't have a full vision of your project.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.