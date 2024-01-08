AI Integration for Intellectual Property Management

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into IP management technologies and business processes holds the potential to drive new efficiencies for IP departments. However, AI is no panacea for shortfalls in system or service development. Benoit Chevalier explains why a holistic and responsible approach to AI is central to Questel's strategy for digital transformation in our latest eBook.

Whether you embrace its potential or fear its impact, artificial intelligence (AI) is already part of our daily lives at home and at work. The question now is not whether but how and when to use it for maximum benefit and control. In this eBook, we outline the holistic and responsible approach to AI integration that is central to Questel's strategy to digital transform intellectual property management for our clients.

Download the eBook now to discover:

What the Rise of AI Means for Intellectual Property Management

Why Every Organization Needs an AI Policy

Questel's Holistic and Responsible Approach to AI Integration

The Technology Behind Our Existing AI-boosted Solutions

Our Roadmap to Future AI Integration

Find out more about Questel's AI development and integration strategy, as well as what AI could mean for your own approach to IP management, by downloading our eBook today.

AI Integration for Intellectual Property Management - Questel

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.