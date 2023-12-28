Trademark Searching 5.0: Design An Effective Search Strategy That Meets Your Legal & Marketing Needs

Let's explore the latest trends in trademark searching from an IP in-house and marketing point of view. Industry experts Alessandro Vesurga, General Counsel at luxury clothing brand Canali, and Luciano Tolomei, CEO of Del Monte & Partners and HubSpot Evangelist, will share their invaluable insights of building effective trademark search strategies at the intersection of in-house IP management and cutting-edge marketing. Benefit from their practical insights and in-depth discussions on the latest trends in trademark searching.
This webinar covers:
- How to build an effective in-house trademark availability and clearance search strategy
- How to align marketing and IP needs to support your legal and commercial goals
- The latest trademark search technology, and what's coming next
- How to find the right balance between effective clearance and budget constraints
- How to undertake searches in virtual spaces, diving into the exciting realm of Metaverse-related trademark topics.
Speakers
Canali
General Counsel
Del Monte & Partners
CEO
