Trademark Searching 5.0: Design An Effective Search Strategy That Meets Your Legal & Marketing Needs

Let's explore the latest trends in trademark searching from an IP in-house and marketing point of view. Industry experts Alessandro Vesurga, General Counsel at luxury clothing brand Canali, and Luciano Tolomei, CEO of Del Monte & Partners and HubSpot Evangelist, will share their invaluable insights of building effective trademark search strategies at the intersection of in-house IP management and cutting-edge marketing. Benefit from their practical insights and in-depth discussions on the latest trends in trademark searching.

This webinar covers:

How to build an effective in-house trademark availability and clearance search strategy

How to align marketing and IP needs to support your legal and commercial goals

The latest trademark search technology, and what's coming next

How to find the right balance between effective clearance and budget constraints

How to undertake searches in virtual spaces, diving into the exciting realm of Metaverse-related trademark topics.

Speakers

Alessandro Vesurga

Canali

General Counsel

Luciano Tolomei

Del Monte & Partners

CEO

