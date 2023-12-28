You may be wondering how your company can Unlock TMCH Potential easily and efficiently? In our latest webinar, our expert Andreas Soll, from Thomsen Trampedach, joined by Maaike De Ridder and Wouter Geens from Deloitte, share valuable insights about Brand Protection for the New Round of TLD.

During this session, our panel explores the most recent developments in new top-level domains (nTLDs), delves into the renewed interest in ICANN's new round, and highlights why TMCH (Trademark Clearinghouse) holds the key to safeguarding your brand in this ever-evolving digital terrain!

Dive into the specialized knowledge of trademark experts to acquire a detailed understanding of the current landscape of new top-level domains (nTLDs). Delve into the resurgence of ICANN's latest round of TLDs in 2023, gaining insights into ongoing developments and future plans. Discover how the TMCH plays a pivotal role in effective brand protection, especially in a digital environment characterized by the dominance of the Metaverse and NFTs.

Speakers

Andreas Soll

Thomsen Trampedach

Corporate Domain Manager

Maaike De Ridder

Deloitte

Experienced Senior Consultant

Wouter Geens

Deloitte

Senior Consultant

Unlocking TMCH Potential – Brand Protection For The New Round Of TLDs

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.