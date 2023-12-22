Data analysis of grant and examiner statistics and legal status can help you predict and plan the prosecution of U.S. and Japanese applications more effectively. Find out how with our short guide.

Our Prosecution Pack Orbit Intelligence add-on module provides a complete suite of tools for predicting and analyzing the best U.S. and Japanese prosecution pathways. As important, it also enables you to track the legal status of applications, select prior art, and file invention disclosure statements (IDS) using patent searches performed in Orbit Intelligence.

By leveraging data at every step, including comprehensive analytics of grant and examiner statistics, you can proactively adapt your business strategy based on the probability of applications being granted. For instance, changing your strategy to optimize the chances of a grant, likely time of grant, or insight into the likelihood of your competitors' applications being granted.

Informed Decision-Making with Prosecution Pack

To provide this insight, the module draws on the analytics and statistics from comparable patents processed in the same art unit at the relevant patent and trademark office. That data is compiled into separate algorithms to help you visualize the possible steps to grant and how they could impact the chance of a successful grant using a decision tree.

To generate those decision trees, the algorithms run the abstract of a pending application through a similarity search, with the results of that search filtered by the art unit and examiner. You can also copy and paste an unpublished abstract or even the description of an invention into the tool. Based on the comparison with similar abstracts, the system will calculate the likelihood of subsequent events (from a first filing grant to final rejection), offering a probability of a grant at each stage and a predicted grant date based on the underlying data.

You can also choose to filter some of the variables and relaunch the analysis; for instance, by limiting the algorithms to the same examiner or changing the dates for the data used. Insight into examiner grant rates can prove to be a strategy game-changer. Imagine a situation where you're deciding whether to change or add words to an abstract or even deciding whether to file your application in the first place. If statistics show a favorable examiner, you can be more confident in your likelihood of success; if they reveal your examiner to be particularly fierce, you might choose to abandon a weak application or appeal to maneuver around them.

Watch our Tips & Tricks video for specific guidance on how to access and use the Patent Prosecution module in Orbit Intelligence.

Simplify Your Access to Legal Status Information

Through Prosecution Pack, you can also access the current legal status of patent applications in relevant authorities (including US, DE, CA, FR, AU, GB, EPO, CN, SG, KR, and IL), and share data with all stakeholders through a single interface.

The tool provides all information in a simplified and easy-to-read format using a workflow approach so you can quickly assess (or share) the different steps in each examination process, as well as where each application is in the process. As importantly, you can access the history of the application (including the likelihood of a grant), PDFs of all relevant communications (such as those between the relevant patent office and applicant), and share links to all this information with colleagues or clients (including those who don't have a direct login to the tool).

How to Generate IDS Statements from a Prior Art Search

Finally, with Prosecution Pack, you can optimize the generation of invention disclosure statements (IDS) using patent searches performed in Orbit Intelligence, including ensuring that all IDS references are cited appropriately.

We know that many of our clients rely on search results from Orbit Intelligence to generate the prior art references for the SB08 IDS form, so we added this functionality into the platform to simplify their generation. Starting as an export from Orbit Intelligence, the IDS Generator will take you through a series of steps to generate the final IDS form for submission, including automating the process of gathering citations from more than 70 offices and creating a cross-citation matrix to submit an additional IDS prior to the notice of allowance.

Watch our Tips & Tricks video for specific guidance on accessing these tools in Orbit Intelligence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.