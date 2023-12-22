Finally, An IPMS That Ushers IP Departments Into Modernity!

Discover the power of customization and six tips for modernizing IP management shared in our recent webinar. Watch the recording now for an overview of the IP management landscape, challenges faced by companies, how corporations address these challenges, and an introduction to Equinox Corporate+, a Salesforce-powered solution for navigating IP complexity in IP management.

Equinox Corporate+ is an IP management system launched through Salesforce's App Exchange. It offers a comprehensive set of IP services, including filing, translation, renewals, document management, and collaboration with external counsel.

The implementation of Equinox Corporate+ follows a three-phase approach: focus, sprint, and go-live. This ensures that the system is tailored to meet the specific requirements of each organization, with a focus on increased operational efficiency, scalability, and seamless transition.

This webinar covers 6 top tips for modernizing IP management:

1. Invest in an IP management system to enhance automation and data insights.

2. Opt for cloud-based solutions for scalability and accessibility.

3. Leverage open APIs for seamless integration with third-party applications.

4. Invest time upfront in project planning and customization.

5. Explore new technologies like AI and blockchain for efficiency gains.

6. Think strategically and involve various departments to empower innovation while managing risks.

The video also provides valuable insights into the evolving landscape of IP management, emphasizing the need for tailored solutions to meet specific challenges. Equinox Corporate+, built on Salesforce, offers a comprehensive set of services to streamline IP processes and enhance efficiency.

To learn more, watch the video!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.