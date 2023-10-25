From choosing a trademark to registration and enforcement, the trademark lifecycle contains multiple points at which a robust trademark search and watch program will be critical.
In this eBook, we share practical advice on how to create a robust trademark search and watch program, and explain how our suite of AI-driven trademark search and watch solutions can provide support.
Download the eBook to discover:
- The how and why of trademark search and watch.
- How to create a cost-effective and efficient trademark search and watch solution for your organization.
- Why you should include domain names and competitor intelligence in your trademark watch program.
- How to decide whether to manage trademark search and watch in-house or to outsource to a specialist supplier.
- How Questel's trademark search and watch services and
platforms can help you to build a robust, secure, and defensible
trademark portfolio.
