ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from France

Wagatha Christie Trademark: Footballers' Wives In Bad Faith? Novagraaf Group We recently reported on the successful action by the creators of British TV show Only Falls and Horses. Here, the UK Intellectual Property Enterprise Court held, for the first time...

How To Assess The Likelihood Of Obtaining A Patent For A Blockchain Innovation In Europe HLK Hundreds of patent applications that mention blockchain as at least part of the disclosed solution are filed at the European Patent Office (EPO) each year.

Trade Secrets: Trends & Development Baer & Karrer The protection of trade secrets plays an important role in the success of individual business enterprises, and in a functioning economy as a whole. Swiss law recognises the importance...

Using Patents For AI Innovation To Reduce UK Corporation Tax Keltie LLP As the UK corporation tax rate rises from 19%-25%, this article sets out how the Patent Box system can be used to reduce this rate, and why the Patent Box is a particular incentive to file patent applications to AI innovations.

Publishing Rights In Online Use Gun + Partners Digital technologies continue to transform the way creative content is produced, distributed and accessed, and one of the most affected sectors is the printed publication industry.