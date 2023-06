ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from France

Can Generative AI Generate IP? The Rise Of ChatGPT Dennemeyer Group For the time being, it is unwise either to underestimate the long-term potential of AI and its machine learning (ML) subcategory or to assign to it an omniscience that it does not possess.

The IP In AI: Does Copyright Protect AI-generated Works? Herbert Smith Freehills The increasing use and sophistication of AI systems is resulting in the generation of more sophisticated output, including in the form of images, text and sounds.

Lidl v Tesco: An Own Goal For Lidl? Potter Clarkson The supermarket wars continued on Wednesday 19 April, with Mrs Justice J. Smith handing down her judgment in the High Court in favour of Lidl.

European Commission Announces New Centralised Application Procedure For SPCs, And A New Unitary SPC To Accompany A Unitary Patent Herbert Smith Freehills As we reported last week (27 April 2023), the European Commission has issued proposals for a new SPC regime across the EU. Under the new proposal, i) a new...

Major Developments In EU's AI Regulatory Landscape William Fry The latest compromise text of the AI Act was voted on today by the leading parliamentary committees of the European Parliament.