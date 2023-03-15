ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from France

ChatGPT – Are You Infringing On Copyright? Inventa ChatGPT is not just a mere bot with premade phrases that, after 3 or so interactions, send us to a human assistant. ChatGPT is an improved model of language processing based on...

NFTs & Metaverse: AI's Trouble In Paradise Rouse How much of a threat does progressive AI pose to brand owners? Developments in the metaverse have caught the attention of brands and consumers alike.

Can EU Operators Of Online Marketplaces Be Held Liable For Trademark Infringement? Jones Day In joint cases C-148/21 and C-184/21, the CJEU was asked whether the operator of an online marketplace on which a third-party offers goods bearing a sign identical to a third-party EU trademark...

A Hitchhiker's Guide Through Platform Liability Schoenherr Attorneys at Law Platform providers are digital service providers who act as information intermediaries between their users. They store the information provided (making them hosts) and disseminate it...

Unitary Patent + UK Will Be A Popular Strategy Maucher Jenkins The Unitary Patent is coming soon. It represents the biggest development in European patent law since the European Patent started in 1978.