Le 20 septembre 2019, l'INPI rejetait l'opposition formée par la société Chanel à l'encontre de la marque COCO&KOOBA (pour des cosmétiques) sur le fondement de sa marque COCO.

Chanel a formé appel de cette décision, et la Cour d'Appel de Versailles lui donne logiquement raison en tenant compte de la jurisprudence LIFE / THOMSON LIFE (CJCE, 6 oct. 2005, C-120/04, Medion AG), de la renommée de la marque antérieure et des multiples significations de l'élément COCO.

