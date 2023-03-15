France:
KOOBA Pour COCO, Révisé En Appel
15 March 2023
Novagraaf Group
Le 20 septembre 2019, l'INPI rejetait l'opposition
formée par la société Chanel à
l'encontre de la marque COCO&KOOBA (pour des
cosmétiques) sur le fondement de sa marque COCO.
Chanel a formé appel de cette décision, et la Cour
d'Appel de Versailles lui donne logiquement raison en tenant
compte de la jurisprudence LIFE / THOMSON LIFE (CJCE, 6 oct. 2005, C-120/04, Medion AG), de la
renommée de la marque antérieure et des multiples
significations de l'élément COCO.
Lire l'intégralité de cet
article rédigé par Aurélie Guétin sur
le blog BLIP du CEIPI.
