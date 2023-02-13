To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Dans la lignée des décisions rassurantes
concernant les droits de PI face à l'essor des NFT, la
dernière date d'hier et donne raison à HERMES qui
gagne son procès contre l'artiste Mason
ROTHSCHILD.
Ce dernier avait revisité le visuel d'un sac Kelly en
tant que NFT et ce sans l'autorisation
d'Hermès.
Hermès avait attaqué Mason ROTHSCHILD pour atteinte
à ses droits. Ce dernier s'était défendu
sur le fondement de la liberté d'expression.
Hermès vient de gagner son procès ce qui est un
nouveau très bon signe pour les titulaires de marques !
Cette décision donnera lieu à une publication plus
complète après une lecture attentive de la
décision.
