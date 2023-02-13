Dans la lignée des décisions rassurantes concernant les droits de PI face à l'essor des NFT, la dernière date d'hier et donne raison à HERMES qui gagne son procès contre l'artiste Mason ROTHSCHILD.
Ce dernier avait revisité le visuel d'un sac Kelly en tant que NFT et ce sans l'autorisation d'Hermès.
Hermès avait attaqué Mason ROTHSCHILD pour atteinte à ses droits. Ce dernier s'était défendu sur le fondement de la liberté d'expression.
Hermès vient de gagner son procès ce qui est un nouveau très bon signe pour les titulaires de marques !

Cette décision donnera lieu à une publication plus complète après une lecture attentive de la décision.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.