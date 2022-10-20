Red Bull a formé opposition contre la demande de marque de l'UE Stone Bull déposée en classe 33 pour des « vins ». La marque Red Bull invoquée désigne en classe 33 des « boissons alcooliques (à l'exception des bières) ».

Dans sa décision du 11 octobre 2022, la division de l'opposition a considéré que la marque Stone Bull était similaire à la marque Red Bull. L'opposition a été reconnue justifiée sur le fondement de l'article 8(1)(b) EUTMR (par économie de procédure, l'opposition n'a pas été examinée sur le fondement de l'article 8(5) EUTMR). Par ailleurs, l'EUIPO a estimé que le caractère distinctif de la marque antérieure Red Bull comme normal.

Le seul élément commun aux deux signes est "BULL". L'examinateur a estimé que les termes "Red" et "Stone" viennent qualifiés le terme "BULL".

