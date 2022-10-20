France:
STONE BULL / RED BULL : Le Stone Bull ne vous donnera pas des ailes !
20 October 2022
Novagraaf Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Red Bull a formé opposition contre la demande de
marque de l'UE Stone Bull déposée en
classe 33 pour des « vins ». La marque Red Bull
invoquée désigne en classe 33 des « boissons
alcooliques (à l'exception des bières)
».
Dans sa décision du 11 octobre 2022, la division de
l'opposition a considéré que la marque Stone
Bull était similaire à la marque Red
Bull. L'opposition a été reconnue
justifiée sur le fondement de l'article 8(1)(b) EUTMR
(par économie de procédure, l'opposition n'a
pas été examinée sur le fondement de
l'article 8(5) EUTMR). Par ailleurs, l'EUIPO a
estimé que le caractère distinctif de la marque
antérieure Red Bull comme normal.
Le seul élément commun aux deux signes est
"BULL". L'examinateur a estimé que
les termes "Red" et "Stone"
viennent qualifiés le terme "BULL".
En savoir plus.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from France
A Chocolate Bunny Meltdown And Other IP Bites
Dennemeyer Group
It has been an eventful few days in the world of IP law, with three high-profile cases making headlines. In trademarks, the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland...
World Vegetarian Day: "Meat" The Future Of Food
J A Kemp LLP
The number of people following a vegetarian or vegan diet is increasing. Whilst exact numbers are hard to establish, data based on surveys published by the UK Vegan society suggest that the number of vegans...
Handbags At Dawn - Dior Loses Its Latest Standoff!
Marks & Clerk
Whilst I can't say I'm surprised, given the history of unsuccessful attempts by various fashion companies to register less conventional signs as trade marks, I was somewhat forlorn when I noticed...
The Influencer Economy
Marks & Clerk
I really enjoyed hearing some great insights from a recent webinar organised by The Business of Fashion on "The Influencer Economy", which explored the role of the "influencer" as social media evolves.