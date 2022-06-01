European Union:
Subventions Européennes Pour Le Dépôt De Marques, Brevets Ou Dessins & Modèles Par Des PME
01 June 2022
Novagraaf Group
Cette subvention à l'initiative de
l'EUIPO, Fonds pour les PME
«Ideas Powered for business», se fait
sous la forme d'un remboursement d'une partie des taxes
de dépôts. Le remboursement prend la forme d'un
chèque d'un montant maximum de 1 500€ pour
les dépôts de marques ou dessins et modèles
européen, nationaux ou internationaux, ou d'un
chèque d'un montant maximum de 750€ pour le
dépôt d'un brevet national. Vous trouverez plus
d'informations sur les démarches à entreprendre
en suivant
ce lien.
