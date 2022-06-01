Cette subvention à l'initiative de l'EUIPO,  Fonds pour les PME «Ideas Powered for business», se fait sous la forme d'un remboursement d'une partie des taxes de dépôts. Le remboursement prend la forme d'un chèque d'un montant maximum de 1 500€ pour les dépôts de marques ou dessins et modèles européen, nationaux ou internationaux, ou d'un chèque d'un montant maximum de 750€ pour le dépôt d'un brevet national. Vous trouverez plus d'informations sur les démarches à entreprendre en suivant  ce lien.

