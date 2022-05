ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from European Union

IP In M&A: Challenges To Overcome When Acquiring Brand Assets Novagraaf Group When a business merges or acquires another, one of the important questions is: what should that newly merged business be called? Common approaches include...

NFTs And Intellectual Property Law Matheson The increasing popularity of non-fungible tokens ("NFTs") has raised a number of interesting issues from an intellectual property law perspective, both for businesses who operate NFT resale platforms...

The EPO And The JPOs Comparative Study On Computer-Implemented Inventions/Software-Related Inventions: Part Two Haseltine Lake Kempner LLP This is the second part of our article series where we provide a summary of the results of the recent study jointly conducted by the European Patent Office (EPO) and the Japan Patent Office (JPO)...

How Will Ed Sheeran's Copyright Infringement Win Impact The Music Industry? Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP The High Court has handed down its judgment in the case of Sheeran & Ors v Chokri & Ors, a copyright infringement case raised by singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

Update On Protecting Intellectual Property In Russia Cooley LLP As noted in our client alert on April 20, 2022, Cooley continues to monitor the ever-changing situation in Russia and Ukraine following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.