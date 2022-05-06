Le sénat américain vient de confirmer la nomination Kathi Vidal par un vote du 5 avril au poste de directrice de l'USPTO. Cette nomination fait suite à la démission de son prédécesseur, Andrei Iancu, il y a plus d'un an. Kathi Vidal est ingénieure et docteure en droit et a une expérience en industrie et en cabinet. Plus d'informations en suivant ce lien !

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.