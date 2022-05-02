France:
Marque Tridimensionnelle Et Éléments Distinctifs
02 May 2022
Novagraaf Group
Lorsqu'une marque tridimensionnelle a pour partie la plus
importante sa forme et que certains autres aspects verbaux ou
figuratifs sont mineurs, c'est cette forme, et seulement elle,
qu'il convient d'examiner au visa de l'article 7,
§ 1er, e, ii, pour apprécier son caractère
exclusivement fonctionnel ou non. En l'espèce la
présence d'un élément verbal n'est pas
suffisante pour établir la distinctivité de la
marque.
TUE, 30 mars 2022, T 264/21, EU:T:2022:193, Etablissement Amra /
EUIPO et eXpresio, estudio creativo, SL pour Lire l'arrêt
CURIA - Documents (europa.eu)
