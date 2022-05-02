Lorsqu'une marque tridimensionnelle a pour partie la plus importante sa forme et que certains autres aspects verbaux ou figuratifs sont mineurs, c'est cette forme, et seulement elle, qu'il convient d'examiner au visa de l'article 7, § 1er, e, ii, pour apprécier son caractère exclusivement fonctionnel ou non. En l'espèce la présence d'un élément verbal n'est pas suffisante pour établir la distinctivité de la marque.

TUE, 30 mars 2022, T 264/21, EU:T:2022:193, Etablissement Amra / EUIPO et eXpresio, estudio creativo, SL pour Lire l'arrêt   CURIA - Documents (europa.eu)

1189136a.png

